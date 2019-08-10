|
|
Marilyn Marie (Young) Tullio, age 73, of Erie, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 8, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She was born in Erie on February 18, 1946 a daughter of the late Lloyd and Margaret (Dorris) Young.
Marilyn was a graduate of Academy High School, class of 1964, and had worked at Erie Federal Credit Union for 26 years before retiring in 2011. Marilyn loved going to the Casino, playing cards with her Club Ladies, walking at the Pier and spending time with her family.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorris Briggs, brother, Richard Young, brother Robert Young and sister, Carol Angerer.
Marilyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ben Tullio, three daughters, Anne Majewski (Kevin) of Union City, Cynthia Tullio of Erie and Gina Lopez (Aaron) of Erie, five grandchildren, Robert and Alec Spencer, Casey Majewski and Dominic and Alaina Lopez. Also two nieces she was very close to, Susan Chludzinski and her husband Joe and Gail King and her husband Drew and a nephew, Jeff Angerer and his wife Sharon.
Friends may call on Sunday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc 2502 Sassafras St. Erie, PA 16502 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and are invited to the Funeral Mass at St. John the Baptist Church on Monday at 10 a.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com
Burial will be in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a in her name.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2019