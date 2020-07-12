1/1
Marilyn Melissa Wyman
1941 - 2020
Marilyn Melissa Wyman, age 78, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born in Bradford, Pa. on December 26, 1941 to Isadore Goodman and Esther Goodman Voss.

Marilyn loved people and made sure to put family and friends first. In 1979, she donated a kidney to her late brother, Nathan "Nate" Goodman, who, along with their late sister Sandra "Sandy" Stein, had Polycystic Kidney Disease. From her loving act, he enjoyed nearly 40 additional years of life. In 1963, Marilyn had the light of her life, daughter Ilyssa, who gave her her 'little Grammie awards,' grandchildren Rachel, Alexis, Julianna and Thomas.

Marilyn was a graduate of Academy High School and attended Pennsylvania State University.

She was a passionate saleswoman. Her passion started with working at the family store at a young age, and progressed into clothing, beauty products and her later professional passion, bringing new families to Erie by selling real estate with Jane Theuerkauf Realty and Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

Marilyn was a member of both Brith Sholom and Temple Anshe Hesed. She was an active member in the local Jewish community in her healthy years, leading and participating in adult singles activities.

Marilyn loved a bit of glitz and glamour and liked to make the visual world more fun. She's fondly remembered for her cheeky, sparkly hats, fun shoes and the beautiful scarves she knitted for her grandchildren.

She is survived and will remain in loving memory by her daughter Ilyssa (Lisa) Mallis, son-in-law, Dean Mallis, and grandchildren Rachel, Alexis, Julianna, and Thomas, all of Marietta, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to https://pkdcure.org/ in memory of Marilyn, Nate and Sandy.

Private arrangements by Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Inc., Downtown, 602 W. 10th St. Please visit their website at www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory
602 West 10th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 454-4551
