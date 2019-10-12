|
Marilyn Perkins Lechner, age 67, of Millcreek, passed away on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on May 3, 1952 in Erie, daughter of the late Ralph and Anna Mae Crane Perkins.
She graduated from Fairview High School in 1970, then went on to earn her Bachelor of Science degree in English at Penn State University. After college, she began her career with the Elizabeth Arden Company, becoming the National Trainer for the entire Northeast territory.
She married the love of her life, Norb Lechner, on October 16, 1987. With the full support of her husband, she started a travel company, Vacation Playgrounds, in 2004. She and Norb traveled the world having many, many wonderful adventures.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her father-in-law, Norbert Lechner.
She is survived by her loving husband, Norb, mother-in-law, Anna Lechner, her brother Jim Perkins and his wife Carole of Erie, their children Tom Perkins of Fairview, and Jay Perkins, wife Brooke of Erie. Also brother-in-law Charles Lechner, wife Sharon of Erie, their children Brian, Mike and Erica Lechner of Erie; sister-in-law Theresa Gerrety, husband Kevin of Pensacola, Fla., their children Annie, Paul, and Alicia and their children. She is further survived by three children who were very close to Marilyn's heart, great-nephew Tyler Perkins and great-nieces Emily Perkins and Mayla Lechner.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Sunday October 13th from 3-7 p.m. at Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. at Powell Ave. and attend the Funeral Mass on Monday October 14th at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 130 E. 4th St. with Msgr. Henry Kriegel officiating. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's Church, 130 E. 4th St., Erie, PA 16507.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 12, 2019