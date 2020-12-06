Marilyn R. (Fell) Allessie, age 73, of Erie passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her residence. Born in Buffalo, N.Y. on July 11, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Jesse Fell and Ruth (Roscover) Fell Mages.
Marilyn graduated from McDowell High School. She also graduated from Robert Morris College. She worked for many years at the Erie VA Medical Center, most recently as an educational secretary, preparing health presentations for veterans before her retirement.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marilyn loved any type of social gathering with friends or family and picnics were among her favorites.
She was preceded in death by her mother and adopted father who raised her, Joseph and Ruth Mages; her father, Jesse Fell; a daughter, Laura Ann Drabic; a brother, Jay Allen Fell; and an aunt, Arlene Lawson, husband Earl.
Survivors include two sons, Peter Allessie, wife Jennifer, of Erie and Anthony Allessie, wife Amy, of Richmond, Va.; a son-in-law, Marty Drabic; and ten grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19, no public visitation will be held. Friends are invited to a graveside service on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 10: 30 a.m. at Erie County Memorial Gardens, 7880 Edinboro Road.
Memorials may be made in remembrance of her daughter, Laura, to Linked by Pink, P.O. Box 8177, Erie, PA 16505.
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
