Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calling hours
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
Marilyn R. (Brozell) Vargulich


1934 - 2019
Marilyn R. (Brozell) Vargulich Obituary
Marilyn R. (Brozell) Vargulich, 85, of Girard, died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Manchester Commons.

She was born June 3, 1934, in Erie, Pa., a daughter of the late Roy and Lucille (Blystone) Brozell.

Marilyn graduated from Fairview High School in 1952. During high school, she worked at the Girard Department Store, a variety and deli store, as a soda jerk. Following high school, she worked at Marx Toys in Girard, and also in the kitchens of the Girard School District, and later became the Head of Kitchens at Manchester Presbyterian Lodge.

She was a very active member of the Girard Methodist Church, volunteering in many aspects all of her life. She was on the Board of Directors for the Girard School District and was past president for many years, and a past president for Vo-Tech School. Marilyn enjoyed bowling on leagues in the area for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Charles A. Vargulich, whom she married on August 8, 1953; brother, Ken Brozell; twin granddaughters, Mary and Kimberly Vargulich; and sister and brother-in-law, Althea "Lou" and Charlie Dunn.

She will be greatly missed by her family, which includes her daughter, Michelle (George) Lohrer of Fairview; three sons, Charles E. (Bonnie) Vargulich of Girard, Timothy J. (Susan) Vargulich of Girard, and Stephen R. (Debbie) Vargulich of Ripley, N.Y.; sister, Evelyn (Pete) Rogers of Albion; brothers, Richard (Shirley) Brozell of McKean and Marvin (Anita) Brozell of Lake City; grandsons, Justin Lohrer and Nicholas Lohrer; step-grandchildren, Jennifer, Jason, Julianne, William, Stacey, Matthew and Ryan; step-great-grandchildren, Madeline, William, Austin, Brandy, Ali, Emily, Addison, McKenzie, Alyssa, Ryleigh, Cameron, Avery, Sydney and Emily; step-great-great-grandchildren, Ezra and Jethro; a close family friend, Audree Adams; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main St., East, Girard. A funeral service will be held there on Monday at 10 a.m. with Rev. Andrew Verner officiating.

Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Girard Methodist Church, 48 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 4, 2019
