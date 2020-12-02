1/1
Marilyn (Robinson) Richardson
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn (Robinson) Richardson, 84, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a long battle of with Alzheimer's disease.

Marilyn, a daughter of the late Clarence and Birdie (Walter) Robinson was born on November 29, 1936.

She attended Union City High School, where she met her husband of 49 years, Robert Richardson Following her marriage, she was a homemaker for many years. She loved to be with and care for her children and grandchildren. In Marilyn's later years, she found a special bond with her daughter Sue.

She was a member of the Federated Church for over 25 years, attending regularly. Marilyn was an avid bowler for many years and also enjoyed music.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Richardson; a daughter, Carolyn "Sue" Swyers; a son, James T. Richardson; three sisters, Helen Day, June Schneider and Doris Ranyak; and two brothers, Clarence Robinson and Paul Robinson.

She will be greatly missed by her family which includes, a daughter, Angela Jeffery (Nathan); three sons, Robert A. Richardson (Donna), Gerold "Gary" S. Richardson (Eileen) and Rodney B. Richardson (Mary); a sister (Audrey Kimmy); as well as 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Federated Church, 11995 Main St, East Springfield, PA 16411.

Funeral Services for Marilyn will be privately held by the family and are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc.

To send condolences please visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved