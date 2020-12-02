Marilyn (Robinson) Richardson, 84, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a long battle of with Alzheimer's disease.
Marilyn, a daughter of the late Clarence and Birdie (Walter) Robinson was born on November 29, 1936.
She attended Union City High School, where she met her husband of 49 years, Robert Richardson Following her marriage, she was a homemaker for many years. She loved to be with and care for her children and grandchildren. In Marilyn's later years, she found a special bond with her daughter Sue.
She was a member of the Federated Church for over 25 years, attending regularly. Marilyn was an avid bowler for many years and also enjoyed music.
In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Richardson; a daughter, Carolyn "Sue" Swyers; a son, James T. Richardson; three sisters, Helen Day, June Schneider and Doris Ranyak; and two brothers, Clarence Robinson and Paul Robinson.
She will be greatly missed by her family which includes, a daughter, Angela Jeffery (Nathan); three sons, Robert A. Richardson (Donna), Gerold "Gary" S. Richardson (Eileen) and Rodney B. Richardson (Mary); a sister (Audrey Kimmy); as well as 24 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Federated Church, 11995 Main St, East Springfield, PA 16411.
Funeral Services for Marilyn will be privately held by the family and are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc.
