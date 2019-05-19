Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - West Lake
3801 W. 26th St.
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-0596
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Sweetie Plank Nelson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marilyn Sweetie Plank Nelson Obituary
Marilyn "Sweetie" Plank Nelson, age 58, of Albion, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her residence.She was born in Detroit, Mich. on August 2, 1960, a daughter of Donna Patton Plank and the late Robert Plank.

Sweetie graduated from Romulus High School (Michigan) in 1978. She was co-owner of Window Cleaning by Jim. In addition to being a great wife and mother, she loved photography; she and her husband are co-authors of "Barns of Erie County".

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gwennie, Earl, Mike and Mary June.

Sweetie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David Nelson; and her two sons, Sean Allen Nelson of Cranesville and James Robert Nelson of San Francisco, Calif. She is further survived by her siblings, Valerie, Donnie, Missy, PeeWee, Muffy, Susie and Larry; and her grandchildren, Oliver, Felix, Joseph and Dana, as well as many nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements were private and held at the convenience of the family by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie.

Memorials may be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 East 10th St, Erie, PA 16511 or Orphan Angels, 5439 W Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now