Marilyn "Sweetie" Plank Nelson, age 58, of Albion, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at her residence.She was born in Detroit, Mich. on August 2, 1960, a daughter of Donna Patton Plank and the late Robert Plank.
Sweetie graduated from Romulus High School (Michigan) in 1978. She was co-owner of Window Cleaning by Jim. In addition to being a great wife and mother, she loved photography; she and her husband are co-authors of "Barns of Erie County".
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gwennie, Earl, Mike and Mary June.
Sweetie is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, David Nelson; and her two sons, Sean Allen Nelson of Cranesville and James Robert Nelson of San Francisco, Calif. She is further survived by her siblings, Valerie, Donnie, Missy, PeeWee, Muffy, Susie and Larry; and her grandchildren, Oliver, Felix, Joseph and Dana, as well as many nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements were private and held at the convenience of the family by Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St. Erie.
Memorials may be made to the Anna Shelter, 1555 East 10th St, Erie, PA 16511 or Orphan Angels, 5439 W Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505. Condolences can be sent to www.Burtonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 19, 2019