Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Marino Joseph Quercio Jr. Obituary
Marino Joseph Quercio Jr., 28, of Erie, Pa., formerly of Butler, Pa. passed away on June 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was born February 11, 1991 in Livingston, New Jersey to Marino Quercio Sr. and Tammy (Ekas) Quercio of Butler, Pa.

Marino worked as a Counselor for Sarah Reed Children's Center in Erie, Pa. and was also employed as Security with Docksider's in Erie.

Marino had one of the biggest personalities and loved to make people laugh. He had a very kind and generous heart and was loved by many.

Marino was an avid wrestler from Elementary School through college. Marino graduated from Butler High School in 2009. He obtained a scholarship in wresting to Gannon University in Erie, Pa. where he achieved Academic All American in 2013. Marino was a member of the Alpha Phi Delta fraternity and graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice.

He attended St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Butler, Pa.

Marino is survived by his parents mentioned above; two sisters, Emma R. Quercio-Lentz and husband Shane of Kittanning, Pa. and Frances (Quercio) Kip and husband Tunc of Atlanta, Ga.; and brother, Albert Quercio of Atlanta, Ga.

He was preceded in death by both of his paternal and maternal grandparents; and his brother, Anthony Pruitt.

Friends will be received Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, June 13th, from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, Inc., 124 East North Street Butler, Pa.

Mass will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church, 432 Center Ave., Butler, Pa., with Father John Baver as celebrant.

Burial will take place in the St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Butler, Pa.

Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 11, 2019
