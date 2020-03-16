|
|
Mario Joseph Pisano, 86, of North East, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from pneumonia complications. He was born in Mongiana, Italy on August 13, 1933, a son of the late Graziano Salvatore and Maria Raffaela Pisano.
Mario proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War and went on to work for Marx Toys. He spent most of his career at GE, where he retired from. At one point he tended bar where he created the famous "Mario Manhattan".
He was a member of St. Gregory's Catholic Church and enjoyed golfing, especially with his brothers, winemaking, gardening, raising his fig trees, playing in the Brothers Bowling Tournament and loved to tell stories from his Italian heritage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Anthony "Tony" Pisano, his brothers, Joseph Pisano, Anthony Pisano and Bruno Pisano. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Helen Pisano, daughter, Maria Pisano, son, Marc Pisano, grandaughters, Toni Pisano and Mia Pisano and a grandson Sam Pisano. He is also survived by his sister Lucy Filipkowski and his brothers Victor Pisano and William Pisano (Betty), in additional to several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Tuesday from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. and are invited to attend a prayer service on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 136 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428 or the VA Medical Center, 135 East 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 16, 2020