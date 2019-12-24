Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion A. Armstrong


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion A. Armstrong Obituary
Marion A. Armstrong, age 81, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Lawrence Park, on February 12, 1938, daughter of the late Julian and Agnes Renshaw.

Marion was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church. She was very active in the Lawrence Park Community. Marion was a 1955 graduate of the Lawrence Park High School, served as a Lawrence Park Commissioner and was a member of the Lawrence Park Garden Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and taking her grandchildren on train trips.

Marion was preceded in death by her husband, John, on August 26, 2019; and one brother, Thomas Renshaw.

She is survived by four children, Connie Schell (Gregory), Jon "Doug" Armstrong (Sue), Lisa Brucker (Clair) and Dave Armstrong (Laura); three brothers, Al, (Char), Jack and Earl Renshaw; three sisters, Peg Renshaw, Gloria (Tony) Ferritto and Barb (Richard) Maxwell; six grandchildren, Brandon (Lindsay), David (Rachel), Caleb and Collin Armstrong, and Megan and Selina Schell; one great-grandson, Milo Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Park Fire Department, 4102 Main Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -