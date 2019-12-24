|
Marion A. Armstrong, age 81, of Lawrence Park, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Lawrence Park, on February 12, 1938, daughter of the late Julian and Agnes Renshaw.
Marion was a member of St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church. She was very active in the Lawrence Park Community. Marion was a 1955 graduate of the Lawrence Park High School, served as a Lawrence Park Commissioner and was a member of the Lawrence Park Garden Club. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and taking her grandchildren on train trips.
Marion was preceded in death by her husband, John, on August 26, 2019; and one brother, Thomas Renshaw.
She is survived by four children, Connie Schell (Gregory), Jon "Doug" Armstrong (Sue), Lisa Brucker (Clair) and Dave Armstrong (Laura); three brothers, Al, (Char), Jack and Earl Renshaw; three sisters, Peg Renshaw, Gloria (Tony) Ferritto and Barb (Richard) Maxwell; six grandchildren, Brandon (Lindsay), David (Rachel), Caleb and Collin Armstrong, and Megan and Selina Schell; one great-grandson, Milo Armstrong; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Friday at 10 a.m. St. Mark the Evangelist R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Gregory Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawrence Park Fire Department, 4102 Main Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 24, 2019