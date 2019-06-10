|
Marion "Sue" E. (Stenger) Barnhart, age 77, of North East, died on Saturday June 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 6, 1941 in Erie, Pa. to the late John and Marion (Powell) Stenger.
Sue graduated St. Gregory High School and was formerly a self-employed bookkeeper for Barnhart Sales & Services in North East. She was a member of the Order of Eastern Star Shiloh Chapter #153, North East Moose Lodge #2568, and the Red Hat Society. Sue loved to be involved with family activities, playing cards, bingo, golfing, and traveling the country. She was a selfless, caring woman who put her loved ones first and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, George "Dale" Stenger, Donald Stenger, Christine "Debbie" Stenger, and John Stenger.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Francis L. Barnhart whom she married January 21, 1961; children, Theresa Morey (Tony) of Appomattox, Va., Dean Barnhart (Chrissy) of North East, and Melissa Artise (Michael) of North East; siblings, Gale Robert (Tom), Alan Stenger, Sandy Stenger, and Ronald Stenger; a sister-in-law, Elaine Andrews; grandchildren, Duane, Matthew, Amanda, Justin, Anna, Dean, Michael, Cody, and Ally; great-grandchildren, Bryona, Cameron, Braydon, Kayden, Carter, Lucas, Reed, Ella, Ashlyn, Skylar, Shawn, Kayla, Jeffery, Greenlee, Lincoln, and Harvey; and numerous friends.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until time of a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Officiating the service is Fr. Thomas Brooks. An Order of Eastern Star service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Private interment North East Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the McCord Memorial Library, 32 West Main Street, North East, PA 16428 or the ; Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 1600 Peninsula Dr. suite 15, Erie, PA16505. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 10, 2019