Marion E. (Donley) Newell, 88, of St. Cloud, Fla., formerly of Erie, passed away peacefully, at home, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was born on May 7, 1930, in Oil City, Pa., daughter of the late Harry and Ethel (Williams) Donley.
Marion was a graduate of Villa Maria Academy in Buffalo, N.Y. She then worked as a lab technician at Mercy Hospital in Buffalo for a brief time before turning her full attention to her greatest joy, raising her eight children.
Marion was a devout member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in St. Cloud and St. George Catholic Church in Erie, a member of the former Theophilus Prayer Group and the American Antique Car Association. She was an avid baker who also enjoyed bicycling, gardening, needlework and travelling to car shows with her husband and friends. For the past 25+ years, Marion spent most of her time enjoying the sunshine in Florida while making yearly summer trips back to Erie to be with family.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by two brothers, James T. and H. Joseph Donley; and son-in-law, Jerome Cline.
She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Louis Newell Jr.; two daughters, Nancy Pasik and Cheryl Cline; six sons, Paul Newell, M.D., David, Donald (Michelle), William, Thomas (Karen) and Daniel Newell, all of Erie; 18 grandchildren; as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at St. George Church, 5145 Peach St., at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13th, followed by burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street, is handling funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , 1600 Peninsula Dr., Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505. To send condolences, please visit www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 12, 2019