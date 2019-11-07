|
Marion Elizabeth Sansone, 95, passed away peacefully, on Friday, November 1, 2019, at LECOM Senior Living Center, after a brief illness. Born on July 8, 1924, she was the youngest daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Sansone.
A lifelong resident of Erie, she graduated from Academy High School in 1942. Marion started her working career as a young girl, working for the family fruit stand at the Central Market. After working for many years as a bookkeeper at Firestone and Goodyear, she ended her career working at another family business, Copy King, owned by her nephew, Tom Sansone. Marion was a parishioner at St. Paul's Catholic Church for many years. After retiring, she enjoyed the fellowship she found at the Fairview Senior Center, both as a guest and a volunteer. She also was a member of the Italian American Women's Association and served as a poll worker for over 40 years.
Besides her parents, preceding her in death were her sisters, Lucy Ferraro Lyons and Helen Pallotto; and brothers, Philip, Anthony, and Joseph Sansone.
She is survived by first cousins Eleanor Agnello, Antonina and Charlie Siggia, and Rocco Yapello. Several second cousins also survive, including Barbara Schultz. Also surviving are 13 nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as several "great-greats."
The family will receive friends for one hour at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, at 1116 West 7th St., on Saturday, November 9th, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.; at that time, a Funeral Mass will celebrate Marion's life. Arrangements are being handled by Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St. Flowers are graciously declined, but memorials can be made to the Italian American Women's Association and sent to 1162 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 7, 2019