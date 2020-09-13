1/1
Marion L. Nickie Daley Luther
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marion "Nickie" Luther, age 96, formerly of Wesleyville, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Sarah Reed Retirement Center. She had resided at Sarah Reed Senior Living since 2014. Nickie was born in Latrobe, Pa., on February 21, 1924 and was the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Florence Daley.

Nickie was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Wesleyville High School class of 1941. She was offered a scholarship to Mercyhurst College, but chose instead to attend comptometer school. Upon graduation, she was employed in the payroll department of the Hammermill Paper Co for nine years.

She was a past member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and was active in the annual March of Dimes campaign, the U.S. Savings Bonds for Kids Program, the annual Ice Cream Social and the Wesleyville PTA. She often volunteered as a chaperone for many elementary school field trips, but her favorite organization and long standing membership was in the local Mother's Club.

Her favorite hobby was dancing with her high school sweetheart and husband of 65 years. "Bob & Nickie" won numerous swing dance contests in Northwest Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.

Nickie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert E Luther; her brother, Frank Daley Jr of Upland, Calif.; her sister, Elaine Richter of Wesleyville; and nephew, Fred M. Luther of Harborcreek.

She is survived by her only son, Robert F "Luke" Luther of Erie; one granddaughter, Carrie N. Luther Barrow of Lutz, Fla.; one step-granddaughter, Julie E. Fish of Tampa, Fla.; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Elizabeth"Bella"Barrow (age 2); along with six nephews and three nieces from the Daley, Richter and Luther families.

At Nickie's request, no calling hours or services will be observed. A celebration of Nickie's long life will be held at a future date in the spring of 2021. Memorials can be made to the American Legion Carl Neff Post #571, 1917 Eastern Ave., Erie, PA 16510. Arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. To send condolences, visit www.dusckasfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road)
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dusckas Funeral Home - East (Buffalo Road) East Side

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved