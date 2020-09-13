Marion "Nickie" Luther, age 96, formerly of Wesleyville, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at the Sarah Reed Retirement Center. She had resided at Sarah Reed Senior Living since 2014. Nickie was born in Latrobe, Pa., on February 21, 1924 and was the youngest daughter of the late Frank and Florence Daley.
Nickie was a Summa Cum Laude graduate of Wesleyville High School class of 1941. She was offered a scholarship to Mercyhurst College, but chose instead to attend comptometer school. Upon graduation, she was employed in the payroll department of the Hammermill Paper Co for nine years.
She was a past member of the Messiah Lutheran Church and was active in the annual March of Dimes campaign, the U.S. Savings Bonds for Kids Program, the annual Ice Cream Social and the Wesleyville PTA. She often volunteered as a chaperone for many elementary school field trips, but her favorite organization and long standing membership was in the local Mother's Club.
Her favorite hobby was dancing with her high school sweetheart and husband of 65 years. "Bob & Nickie" won numerous swing dance contests in Northwest Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York.
Nickie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert E Luther; her brother, Frank Daley Jr of Upland, Calif.; her sister, Elaine Richter of Wesleyville; and nephew, Fred M. Luther of Harborcreek.
She is survived by her only son, Robert F "Luke" Luther of Erie; one granddaughter, Carrie N. Luther Barrow of Lutz, Fla.; one step-granddaughter, Julie E. Fish of Tampa, Fla.; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Elizabeth"Bella"Barrow (age 2); along with six nephews and three nieces from the Daley, Richter and Luther families.
At Nickie's request, no calling hours or services will be observed. A celebration of Nickie's long life will be held at a future date in the spring of 2021. Memorials can be made to the American Legion Carl Neff Post #571, 1917 Eastern Ave., Erie, PA 16510. Arrangements are being handled by Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road. To send condolences, visit www.dusckasfuneralhome.com
