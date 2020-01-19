|
Marion (Kessler) Summerville, 90, died at home on January 11, 2020. She was born on September 3, 1929 in Albion, Pa.
Marion was an avid reader, a passion that began when she was seven years old. She would meet the train carrying the books from Greenville, Pennsylvania to the depot in Albion. She would check out four or more books and if she had them read before the train left, would go get more. She read four to five books a week all throughout her life. She was also a school bus driver for 13 years for the Northwestern School District, a job she enjoyed because she met so many kids on her route. People still remember her as being "their bus driver".
She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Bill Summerville, her mother Olga (Ulan) Kessler, father George Kessler Sr. and a brother George Kessler. She is survived by Gary (Sue) Summerville of Riverview, Fla., Janice Pochatko of Conneaut, Ohio, Edward (Joy) Summerville of Tempe, Ariz., Carol (Elizabeth) Summerville of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Robert (Julie) Summerville of Albion, Pa. She is further surived by her grandchildren, Cory Summerville, Andrew (Sara) Pochatko, Anjenette (Anthony)Walker, Chase Summerville and Laura (Chase) Keibler, as well as one great-grandchild, Andrew Pochatko IV.
Services will be held at the Mattera Funeral Home, 188 East State Street, Albion, at a later date.
Donations may be sent to the Albion Library, 111 E. Pearl St., Albion, PA 16401. To light a memory candle or leave a condolence, please visit www.matterafuneralhome.com.
