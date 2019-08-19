|
|
"Together Again"
Marion Suttles Wasson, age 91, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Erie, on April 12, 1928, daughter of the late Ethel and Bob Suttles.
She joins her beloved husband Harold, who passed away on April 11, 2012.
As snowbirds, Marion and her husband enjoyed many years of fun in Florida. They enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Together they kept a beautiful garden in Harborcreek, where Marion planted the flowers and Harold kept the hedges perfectly trimmed. She enjoyed daily walks with her dog, Daisy. Marion was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Wesley Keenagers.
Marion is survived by her daughter, Candie Knepper (Rob) of Harborcreek; her son, Bob Wasson (Karen) of Wattsburg; grandchildren, Heather Alfieri (Scott) of Harborcreek, Dr. Robert Knepper of Albuquerque, N.M., Eric Wasson (Sarah) of Wattsburg, and Corey Wasson of North East; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Maddie, and Kami Alfieri and Kayden and Kaylee Wasson.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Suttles, June Carr, Joyce Kemm; and her brother, Ellsworth Suttles.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Debra Rogosky. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2019