Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Wasson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Suttles Wasson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Suttles Wasson Obituary
"Together Again"

Marion Suttles Wasson, age 91, of Harborcreek Township, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She was born in Erie, on April 12, 1928, daughter of the late Ethel and Bob Suttles.

She joins her beloved husband Harold, who passed away on April 11, 2012.

As snowbirds, Marion and her husband enjoyed many years of fun in Florida. They enjoyed playing cards with family and friends. Together they kept a beautiful garden in Harborcreek, where Marion planted the flowers and Harold kept the hedges perfectly trimmed. She enjoyed daily walks with her dog, Daisy. Marion was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Wesley Keenagers.

Marion is survived by her daughter, Candie Knepper (Rob) of Harborcreek; her son, Bob Wasson (Karen) of Wattsburg; grandchildren, Heather Alfieri (Scott) of Harborcreek, Dr. Robert Knepper of Albuquerque, N.M., Eric Wasson (Sarah) of Wattsburg, and Corey Wasson of North East; and great-grandchildren, Lauren, Maddie, and Kami Alfieri and Kayden and Kaylee Wasson.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Geraldine Suttles, June Carr, Joyce Kemm; and her brother, Ellsworth Suttles.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m., conducted by Rev. Debra Rogosky. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now