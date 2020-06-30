Marion "Uncle Mike" Skarzynski, age 93 and a resident of Sarah Reed Senior Living, passed away there on Sunday, June 28, 2020.
He was born in Erie on August 4, 1926, son of the late Walter and Stella Rydzewski Skarzynski.
Mike was a U.S. Army Veteran of World War II. He attained the rank of SGT Major serving with the 6th Division in the Asian Theater. He retired from GE as a Winding Supervisor in Aerospace after 40 years of service. He had two patents pending and designed and developed for Bell Helicopter.
Mike was a member of Holy Rosary Church, GE Quarter Century Club and the Siebenbuerger Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mike also was a world traveler, visiting 43 countries, his favorite country being Poland, his ancestry country. He also enjoyed gardening and spent many hours helping out at Stan's Garden Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Rutkowski Skarzynski, son John Skarzynski, sisters, Mary Teresa Malinowski, Stella Arndt, Mary Brader and Frances Ostromecki, and his brothers, Anthony, Peter, Leo and Stanley Skarzynski.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Pearlie Richardson Spicer, son Michael Skarzynski and his wife Susan of Cincinnati, Ohio, daughter-in-law, Cathy Skarzynski of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren, Amanda, Laura and John, and great-grandchildren, Mason, Asher and Violet. He is also survived by his godson, James Skarzynski, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mike's family would like to thank the entire staff of Sarah Reed Senior Living for the excellent care he received there.
Friends may call at Holy Rosary Church, East 28th & East Ave. on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass there at 11 a.m. Social distancing and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Assocation of NW PA, 110 W. 10th St. Erie, PA 16501.
The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash St. is handling arrangements.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 30, 2020.