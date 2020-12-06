Marion Zoe Hoover Weyand passed away December 1, 2020 at her residence. Marion was born in Bakersville, Pa., on December 23, 1928, the youngest child of Albert and Mary Hoover.
Marion met the love of her life on a blind date in 1948. She and Charles were married December 4, 1948 in Maryland. She had to get to heaven to celebrate their 72nd anniversary.
Marion was a member of the Erie Guild of Crafters. She did craft shows for many years, selling her barn animals and beanie frogs. She put a lot of love into her crafts. Marion volunteered at Pleasant Ridge Manor East with her Immanuel Baptist church class. She enjoyed bird watching from her kitchen window often referencing her bird books, reading, word searches and cross word puzzles, writing poems, crafting, singing, playing the piano and organ, car rides and a good sense of humor. She would often say "if you don't laugh at least once a day, you've wasted a day."
Marion was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mary; her husband, Charles; brothers William and Troy; her sister, Grace; and son-in-law, Daniel Niedzwecki.
She is survived by her greatest accomplishments; Donna Niedzwecki, Sharon (Cornelis) DeRooy of Erie, Pa., David (Jadie) of Greene Township, Jeffery (Jill) of Arizona and Robert (Theresa) Weyand of Erie, Pa.; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Oh what a legacy she leaves.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic funeral services and burial will be private for the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15, Erie, PA 16505, or the Tamarack Wildlife Rehab Center, 21601 Stull Rd., Saegertown, PA 16433.
