Marjorie A. "Marge" Donohue, the "Halloween Birthday Girl," 91, of Fairview, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 13, 2020.
Marge was born on October 31, 1928 in Boston, Mass., the daughter of the late Joseph and Marguerite Doherty.
She graduated from Emmanuel College in 1949 and was a teacher in the Boston School District.
Marge enjoyed sharing her life stories with her many friends and family in her Boston accent. She was active in the 9-Hole golf league at the Kahkwa Club, where she especially enjoyed the lunch that followed with her friends. After hanging up her golf clubs, she founded the 9-Hole Alumni, a group that continued to meet for lunch twice a month.
She will be remembered by friends and family as a happy and positive person, and by her granddaughters Alison and Jillian as their loving Nono. We will miss her poems that she wrote for birthdays and special occasions and her infectious smile.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry P. Donohue, whom she married on August 7, 1954, a son, Michael Donohue, a sister, Mary Hickey, and a brother, Joseph Doherty.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean Decker; four grandchildren, Alison and Jillian Decker, Bradley Donohue, and Sara Price; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Ira Price; her brother-in-law, Charles Donohue (Beverly), of Sandwich, Mass., and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Friends may call at the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services at West Ridge, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA (at Powell Ave.) on Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Dr, Erie, PA 16501.
