Marjorie A. Leretsis, 90, of Daytona Beach, Fla., and formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on April 11, 2020. She was born on September 10, 1929, in Erie, Pa., to William and Mary Roach.
Marjorie was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange, Fla.
In Heaven, Marjorie joins her husband of 60 years, Robert T. Leretsis, Sr.; son-in-law, Frank Hrinko; three sisters; and five brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her beloved son, Robert T. Leretsis, Jr. (Roseanna); grandchildren, Jennifer Bainbridge (Bill), Bethany Zappie (Andy), and Robert K. Leretsis (Donna); great-grandchildren, Seth Bainbridge, Josie Bainbridge, Zoey Zappie, Angelo Zappie, Mya Leretsis, and Xander Leretsis; and several nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was able to welcome her devoted daughter, Karen Hrinko, home days later when Karen lost her own health battle.
Please honor the wonderful care given to Marjorie by making a donation in her honor to Kindred Hospice or Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie will be held at a future date.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2020