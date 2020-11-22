1/1
Marjorie A. (Astorino) Stevens
1929 - 2020
Marjorie A. (Astorino) Stevens always liked to look her best, even as her health declined. She looked peaceful and beautiful as she passed from this world on Thursday, November 19, 2020. In her arms was the pillow that she always carried with her in remembrance of the love of her life.

She was born in Walston, Pa. on July 26, 1929, the youngest daughter of ten siblings.

Early on, she took on the role of peacekeeper in such a large family and always made sure that everyone got along. To the day of her passing, she would never say out loud who her favorite niece or nephew was (you know who you are).

She loved to play cards, have a beer by the fire, ride the pontoon boat at Canadohta Lake, go to the casino, and spend time with family and friends. She was always a gracious hostess to anyone who came to see her. She was probably best known for her fashion and style. Marjorie will be dearly missed for her kind heart, beautiful, gentle smile, and loving soul.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Stevens Sr., her parents, Guy and Margaret (Palmerino) Astorino, sisters, Jeanette Gigliotti, Angie Infantino, Jessie Gigliotti, Mimi Belott, Louise Marshall, and Bert Infantino, brothers, Ross Astorino, Guy Astorino, and John Astorino.

Marjorie is survived by her daughter, Maria Burkley (Bruce), sons, Charles H. Stevens, Jr. (Debi), and David Stevens (Maria), nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church. The Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is handling the arrangements. Burial will be private. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of Erie County, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506, or to the Down's Syndrome Group of Erie County Pennsylvania, 2221 Peninsula Dr., Erie, PA 16506.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
