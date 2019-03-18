|
Marjorie Ann (Marge) Magoon of Hardy, Va., passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019, at the age of 81.
She was born on May 2, 1937, to the late Norman Doutt and Anna Mae McGill Doutt Kantor of Erie, Pa.
Marge married Don Magoon on July 10, 1958, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She graduated from North East High School and worked as a Municipal Clerk for Greenfield Township. In 1992, she moved to Hardy, Va. Marge went on to get an associate's degree and became a licensed insurance agent. She loved to read books, to raise flowers and to volunteer.
Marge is survived by her husband, Don Magoon; two children, her daughter, Sheila Magoon MD and her husband, Savvas Poulos MD; and her son, Retired AF Colonel Bruce H. Magoon and his wife, Diane (Ross) Magoon. Combined she has ten grandchildren, Anne Poulos, Gwendolyn Poulos, Demetria Poulos, Constantine Poulos, Curtis Magoon, Candice Magoon, Christopher Magoon, Kathryn Magoon, Zachary Magoon and Emily Magoon; and three great-grandchildren. Both of her siblings are surviving, her brother, Robert Doutt and her sister, Kathleen (Doutt) Edwards.
At her request, she was cremated. Memorials may be made to St. Timothy's Lutheran Church in Vinton, Va.
