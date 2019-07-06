|
Marjorie Anna (Krantz) Corbin, age 102, resident of Barnabas Court and formerly of North East for 57 years, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born on March 21, 1917 in Buffalo, N.Y. to the late John Sigfred Krantz, Sr. and Anna Kristina (Sjolander) Krantz.
Marjorie graduated from Lawrence Park High School and was formerly employed by General Electric for 14 years. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of North East where she was involved with several church boards and was the church secretary for 25 years.
Marjorie enjoyed crossword puzzles, Scrabble, crocheting, and making gifts for others. She was well known for her strong faith in God.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Corbin; infant daughter, Karen Ann; brothers, Harry, John Sigfred, John Jr., and Thomas; and a sister, Edith Krantz. Marjorie is survived by a daughter, Cathy Jetty of Tucson, Ariz., and sons, Kenneth Corbin (Carol), Richard Corbin (Judy), and Kerry Corbin (Joyce) all of North East; 13 beloved grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. till time of a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment North East Cemetery. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
Memorials may be made to Camp Judson, 398 Holliday Road, N. Springfield, Pa.
