Marjorie D. (Douglas) Ormsbee, age 90, of Erie, passed away at Pleasant Ridge Manor, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born in Erie, September 29, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Linda Jane (Morey) Douglas.
Marjorie was a member of Elmwood Presbyterian Church for over 50 years. She had been an assembler at Bliley Electric and later was a nurses aide at St. Vincent Health Center. She was a member of the North Coast Striders, the American Legion Post 571 in Wesleyville, and the Zukor Club. She enjoyed camping, boating, playing cards, and riding her bike around the peninsula.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie "Bus" Ormsbee; her daughter, Pamela Ormsbee, and her brother, Thomas Edward Douglas.
She is survived by her son, Michael D. Ormsbee, wife Cheryl, of Erie; two daughters, Patricia Klein, husband Allan, of Clarksville, Tenn., and Barbara Hintz, husband Mick, of Erie; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Friends are invited to a funeral service at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W. 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd., Saturday at 1 p.m., with Rev. David Edmunds, pastor of Elmwood Avenue Presbyterian Church, officiating. Private burial will follow in Waterford Cemetery.
Marjorie's family wishes to extend a sincere "Thank You" to the nurses and staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor and Lakeland Hospice for their care and compassion for Marjorie and her family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 143 E 2nd St., Erie, PA 16507; , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or Pleasant Ridge Manor, 8300 West Ridge Rd., Girard, PA 16417. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneral homes.com.
