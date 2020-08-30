Marjorie J. (Mitchell) Kennedy, age 95, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Independence Court. She was born in Erie, on March 10, 1925, the daughter of the late James T. and Margaret (Jameson) Mitchell.
A lifelong resident of Erie, Marjorie had enjoyed bowling at the Siebenbuerger club and also belong to a women's "card club." She enjoyed following the activities of her family and they were a very important part of her life.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Kennedy, who died in 2002.
Marjorie is survived by her son, William C. Kennedy and his wife Laura of Edinboro; a grandson, Sean Kennedy; and a granddaughter, Heather Kennedy-Gonzalez. She is the great-grandmother of Charlie and Ophelia, and is the sister of Leona Soderholm of Sun City, Ariz.
There will be no visitation and private committal services in Laurel Hill Cemetery will be at the family's convenience.
Arrangements are by the Burton Quinn Scott Cremation and Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 W. 10th St.
