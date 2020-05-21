|
Marjorie L. (Elliott) Hannold, age 95, of Erie, our mom, wife, sister, aunt, grandma, great-grandma and friend, passed away at Westlake Woods Assisted Living, on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on January 4, 1925, a daughter of the late Arthur Y. and Margaret L. Elliott.
Marjorie graduated from Clarion High School in 1944 and also graduated from Business college before meeting her husband William R. Hannold in 1948. In addition to raising her family and being a loving wife, she worked many years in the banking industry working primarily as a teller.
Marjorie will always be remembered for her love of family, animals (especially cats), crocheting, gardening and baking. She was a master wordsmith and had a dry sense of humor. She also enjoyed reading and wrote a book of favorite childhood memories.
She is survived by her children Richard Hannold (Helen) of Albuquerque, N.M., Mary Hannold Shannon (John), also of Albuquerque, Lee Anne Mathers (Richard) of Erie, and Susan Guy (Craig) of Saegertown, Pa. She is also survived by grandchildren Michael Wilcox, Taylor Guy, Christopher Guy, Leah Guy, Sean Hannold and Ashley Hannold and great-grandchildren Ryan Hannold and Alexandria Hannold.
In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years William, who died January 23, 2006. Her brother Richard Elliott has also preceded her in death.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th St., Erie, PA 16506. Private services and interment, at Fairview Cemetery, with a life celebration, will be announced by the family at a later date in the summer.
Memorials to honor Marjorie's life may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38165, or to Chosen International Medical Assistance, 3638 West 26th St., Erie, PA 16506.
