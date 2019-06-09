|
|
Marjorie L. Smith age 82 a lifelong resident of Millcreek Township, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 following a brief illness at Fairview Manor. She was born in Erie on June 20, 1936 a daughter of the late John and Ora (Gill) Leonard.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband, Harley L. Smith; granddaughter, Samantha Smith and one sister, Mary Kirkland.
Marjorie graduated from Millcreek High School and was a longtime member of Lakewood United Methodist Church. She loved spending time with her family playing cards and baking cookies. She was a devoted homemaker and took great pride in her sons' business and being able to help keep the shop clean.
She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Kathy) Smith of Millcreek and David (Molly) Basak-Smith of Connecticut; three grandchildren, Ron, Sean and Raja Basak-Smith; one niece, Linda (John) Kirkland Knapp and one nephew, Jon (Debbie) Kirkland.
Friends may call at The Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.. Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the 1600 Peninsula Dr. Suite 15 Erie, PA 16505.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 9, 2019