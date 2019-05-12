Home

Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
(814) 838-7656
Calling hours
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home
4216 Sterrettania Road
Erie, PA 16506
View Map
More Obituaries for Marjorie Berry
Marjorie Lauer Berry


1935 - 2019
Marjorie Lauer Berry Obituary
Marjorie Lauer Berry, age 84 of Millcreek Twp., passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019. She was born in Oil City, Pa. on March 10, 1935, a daughter of the late Helen Shaw Lauer McMillin and William A. Lauer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Berry in 2013; one son, James M. Berry; niece, Suzanne Dunmire Balodis and stepfather, Kenneth McMillin.

She is survived by her son, Harold Berry and his husband Stephen Andres; one sister, Karen (George Jr.) McMillin Dunmire; two nephews, George M. (Jennifer) Dunmire and Erik Balodis and four great-nieces and great-nephews.

Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019
