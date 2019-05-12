|
Marjorie Lauer Berry, age 84 of Millcreek Twp., passed away on Wednesday May 8, 2019. She was born in Oil City, Pa. on March 10, 1935, a daughter of the late Helen Shaw Lauer McMillin and William A. Lauer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Berry in 2013; one son, James M. Berry; niece, Suzanne Dunmire Balodis and stepfather, Kenneth McMillin.
She is survived by her son, Harold Berry and his husband Stephen Andres; one sister, Karen (George Jr.) McMillin Dunmire; two nephews, George M. (Jennifer) Dunmire and Erik Balodis and four great-nieces and great-nephews.
Friends may call at the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd. on Monday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Blessing Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 12, 2019