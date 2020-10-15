Marjorie Louise Smith, 92, formerly of North East, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Gulfside Hospice in New Port Richey, Florida.
She was born in Kiantone, N.Y., on February 17, 1928, the daughter of the late Ford and Mildred (Gunlach) Corll.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Merlon Smith in 1999.
Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Mildred Louise Delongs of Jamestown, N.Y. and Theresa Smith of New Port Richey, Florida; a sister, Betty Rodgers of North East, Pa.; two brothers, Howard Corll of Ripley, N.Y. and Don Corll of North Carolina; four grandchildren, William Delo of Jamestown, N.Y., Kristina Norman of Thorndale, Texas, Shery Bowser of Westfield, N.Y., and Amy Peterson of Raleigh, N.C.; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to a graveside service at Phillips Cemetery, Route 20, North East on Friday at 2:30 p.m. Officiating the service will be Rev. Robert Klecan. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 S Lake St., North East. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Gulfside Hospice, 630 Kentucky St., New Port Richey, Fla.
Please send condolences to elkinfh.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.