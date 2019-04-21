|
|
Marjorie M. Lesik, 94, of Waterford, went to be, and rejoice with, the Lord on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Erie, on December 30, 1924, the daughter of the late Jay and Helen Kinney.
Marge was a faithful and loving wife to Steve Lesik for 58 years. They were devoted to each other, to their children and grandchildren, and were always there to help when needed. Together they co-owned and operated the Canadohta Lake Ski Lodge, while working additional jobs and raising their family. They resided near Mill Village and worshiped at the Mill Village Methodist Church for many years.
Marge's careers included that of Justice of the Peace, tax collector, working at PennDot, and most importantly, being an exceptional homemaker and mother who was loved by her entire family.
Marge spent a lot of time enjoying her beautiful flowers and watching the hummingbirds and many other beautiful birds coming to feed. She also loved watching her cat, who entertained her for hours. She loved playing Scrabble with her dear friend, Glenna. Fishing on their pontoon boat with Betty and Jay and taking the kids and grandkids were their favorite pastimes.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Steve Lesik, in 2001; her precious daughter, Joanne Farabaugh; her brothers, Jay and Bob Kinney; her sisters, Dorothy Graden and Charlotte Illig; her sweet granddaughter, Kim Lesik; and beloved daughter-in-law, Karen Lesik.
Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Jones, of Union City and Karen (Jack) Morgan, of Waterford; two sons, Steven (Carroll) Lesik, of Cambridge Springs and Jerry Lesik, of Union City; a son-in-law, Jim Farabaugh; also many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, whom she was so proud of and loved.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 4 p.m., officiated by Pastor Daryl Myer at the Presbyterian Church, 2344 Church St., Mill Village, Pa., where the Methodist Church has been combining services for several years. We invite family, friends, and neighbors to join us for Marge's "Celebration of Life."
On behalf of the family, we extend a very special "thanks" to Karen and Jack for making a loving home for her for over 12 years after Steve passed. Also, a special "thank you" goes out to Homestead Hearth and Country Acres in Titusville, Pa. for the exceptional love and care they showed to Marge in her last stages of life.
The Glunt Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Edinboro, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mill Village United Methodist Church Building Fund, 14525 S. Main St., Mill Village, PA 16427. To send condolences, please visit www.gluntfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 21, 2019