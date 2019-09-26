|
|
Marjorie "Marge" A. (Drake) Wojtkielewicz, a.k.a. Ward, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Born on July 17, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Orah (Barber) Drake of Westfield, N.Y.
Marge was a graduate of the Hamot Hospital Nursing School class of 1948. She spent many years raising her family and then worked for Dr. Marshall and Dr. Sellaro.
She was a founding member of Our Lady of Peace Church where she was active in the Hearts & Hands Prayer Line, the Rosary and Altar Society, and the Cursillo Movement. Marge was a member of the Hamot Alumni Association, a longtime volunteer at Pleasant Ridge Manor, and baked many casseroles for the Maria House Project. She also enjoyed needlework and crocheting.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wojtkielewicz in 2007; and a son-in-law, Gene Zarnick II.
Survivors include six children, John Wojtkielewicz, wife Sandra, Mary Ann Zarnick, Nancy Cox, James Wojtkielewicz, wife Lisa, Joseph Wojtkielewicz, wife Carollee, and Donna King, husband Jack; 15 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St. Services will be held there on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. followed by a funeral mass at Our Lady of Peace Church, 2401 West 38th St., at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent Hospital 8th floor for the compassionate care they gave Marge and her family.
Memorials may be made to L'Arche Erie, 3745 West 12th St., Erie, PA 16505, or to Maria House Project, 1218 French St. #7, Erie, PA 16501.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 26, 2019