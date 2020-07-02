1/1
Marjorie Marge Ann (Cousins) Pursell
1938 - 2020
Marjorie "Marge" Ann (Cousins) Pursell age 82, of Fairview, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on May 11, 1938, a daughter of the late James and Naomi (Howe) Cousins.

Marge graduated from McDowell High School and worked as a Special Deputy Sheriff with Erie County for several years.

She enjoyed wood carving, reading, hunting with her husband but most of all she loved her family and instilled strong values that have served them well.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Cousins; and a grandson, Adam Roberts.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Charles Pursell, Sr.; three daughters, Cheryl Sims (Mathew) of Raleigh, N.C., Robin Roberts (Gregory) of Waterford, Pa. and Cris Peters (Paul) of Mill Village; two sons, Charles Pursell, Jr. (Julie) of Millcreek and Mark Pursell (Trisha) of East Springfield; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid 19, services will be held private to the family at the Burton Funeral Home Girard, 525 Main Street East.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Girard Rice Ave. Community Library, 705 Rice Ave., Girard, PA 16417, or LECOM VNA Hospice, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16508.

Send condolences at www.burtonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 2, 2020.
