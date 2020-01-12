Home

Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
6:00 PM
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
Marjorie R. Claypool Redmond

Marjorie R. Claypool Redmond Obituary
Marjorie R. Claypool Redmond, 92, of Erie, died on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living. She was born on March 29, 1927, in Kittanning, Pa., daughter of the late Gilmore A. and Ruth Wales Claypool.

A longtime resident of Erie, she graduated from Academy High School in 1944. Marjorie enjoyed reading, watching Pittsburgh sports teams on television, and most especially she enjoyed time spent with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Charles W. Redmond in 1996; a son, Michael Redmond; two brothers, Ronald and Larry Claypool; and three sisters, Donna Thompson, Dorothy Ballard and Beverly May.

Survivors include two sons, Terry Redmond (Lesley) of Erie and Jim Redmond (Starr) of Harborcreek; daughter-in-law, Karen Redmond of Millcreek Township; a sister, Patricia Whipple of Hollywood, Fla.; two brothers, Thomas Claypool (Gail) and Robert Claypool (Linda) of Erie; four grandsons, Andrew Redmond (Jennifer) of Hummelstown, Pa., and Jim Redmond, Todd Redmond (Theresa) and Jason Redmond of Erie; three granddaughters, Jennifer Uplinger (Dan) and Noelle Mattix of Erie and Christine Lucas of Harborcreek; ten great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cillian and Madison Wood, Cameron Mattix, Carey, Emma and Keegan Redmond, Jimmy and Katie Lucas and Liam Redmond; a great-great-granddaughter, Olivia Mattix; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of a funeral service there at 6 p.m. The Rev. Richard A. Moyer will officiate. A private family service will be held graveside at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 2115 West 38th Street, Erie, PA 16508, or to LECOM Health Erie County VNA, 2253 W. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 12, 2020
