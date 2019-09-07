|
Marjorie Kostek, age 93, of Erie, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. She was born in Erie, on October 11, 1925, a daughter of the late Conrad and Mary Farrell Shearer.
Marge graduated from Academy High School in 1943 and worked at the Bell Telephone Co. for several years. She was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Church and enjoyed volunteering. She was an active member of the Holy Rosary Altar Rosary Society, Friends of St. Mary Home and St. Mark's Auxiliary, as well as the Siebenbuerger Auxiliary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore in 2004; and a sister, Betty Bitters.
It was the visits from her family that she enjoyed the most.
She is survived by her two sons, Ted (RoseMary) Kostek, of Minneapolis, Minn. and Bob (Glenda) Kostek of North East, Pa.; her eight grandchildren, Ted, Matt, John, Bob, Jenny, Sara, Mike, and Eric; several great-grandchildren; and a much loved niece, Marilyn (Jim) Goldstein of Liverpool, N.Y. and her family.
Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m., and are invited to a prayer service there the following morning at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
