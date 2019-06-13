|
|
Marjorie Smith Lund, age 92, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie on May 19, 1927, daughter of the late Kenneth and Frances Walczak Smith.
Marjorie was a member of St. James R.C. Church, the American Legion East Erie Post 771 Auxiliary, and the Pulaski Club. She was a volunteer at the VA Medical Center and the Soldiers and Sailors Home. Marjorie attended East High School and worked at the State Street Food Market for several years. She enjoyed gardening, baking and crafts.
Marjorie is survived by one daughter, Susan A. Leemhuis (James); two sons, Kenneth A. Lund (Judith) and Lawrence L. Lund (Betty); one sister, Mary Lou Geros; seven grandchildren, Christopher Leemhuis, Timothy, Jeffery, Jackie and Miranda Lund, Christina Schreckengost, and Tracy Held; four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Lund, who passed away December 15, 1995 and a great-grandson, Howard Kenneth Lund.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James. R.C. Church at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick.
Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019