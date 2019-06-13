Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James. R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Lund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Smith Lund


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marjorie Smith Lund Obituary
Marjorie Smith Lund, age 92, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Pleasant Ridge Manor. She was born in Erie on May 19, 1927, daughter of the late Kenneth and Frances Walczak Smith.

Marjorie was a member of St. James R.C. Church, the American Legion East Erie Post 771 Auxiliary, and the Pulaski Club. She was a volunteer at the VA Medical Center and the Soldiers and Sailors Home. Marjorie attended East High School and worked at the State Street Food Market for several years. She enjoyed gardening, baking and crafts.

Marjorie is survived by one daughter, Susan A. Leemhuis (James); two sons, Kenneth A. Lund (Judith) and Lawrence L. Lund (Betty); one sister, Mary Lou Geros; seven grandchildren, Christopher Leemhuis, Timothy, Jeffery, Jackie and Miranda Lund, Christina Schreckengost, and Tracy Held; four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Lund, who passed away December 15, 1995 and a great-grandson, Howard Kenneth Lund.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and are invited to attend a Prayer Service there on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. James. R.C. Church at 10 a.m., conducted by Rev. James McCormick.

Interment will follow at Erie County Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. James R.C. Church, 2635 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA 16510.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now