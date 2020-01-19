Home

Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 824-5000
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schmidt Funeral Home
5000 Wattsburg Road
Erie, PA 16504
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Luke Catholic Church
Mark A. Jaskiewicz II


1990 - 2020
Mark A. Jaskiewicz II Obituary
Mark A. Jaskiewicz II, 29, of Erie, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was born in Erie on February 28, 1990, a son of Mark A. Jaskiewicz and Cynthia Palmer Jaskiewicz.

Mark graduated from Central Tech in 2008 and was a hard worker who loved to make people laugh. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed attending Mass at St. Luke Catholic Church with his mother and grandmother. He was a singer and songwriter and enjoyed composing music and writing poems.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Elsie Dorich Palmer, and his paternal grandparents, Anthony and Maureen Jaskiewicz.

In addition to his parents, survivors include one sister, Ashley Jaskiewicz and her fiancé, Thomas Pasky, of Erie; his maternal grandfather, Robert Palmer of Erie; his stepmother, Ann Jaskiewicz of Erie; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home Inc., 5000 Wattsburg Rd., on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. and at St. Luke Catholic Church on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a .

Please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHomeErie.com to sign the Book of Memories.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 19, 2020
