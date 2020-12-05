1/1
Mark A. Metzler
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with B.S."

Mark A. Metzler, 61, of Girard, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot following complications from surgery.

He was born October 7, 1959, in Erie, a son of the late Willard J. and Betty (Warboys) Metzler.

Mark graduated from Girard High School in 1977. Following high school, he was a supervisor for Marx Toy's at the age of 19. He later was employed at several local businesses. Mark currently was employed for the past twenty years at Datascan Technologies (JM Family) as a Field Auditor. He worked in many capacities throughout his life, but his favorite job he ever had was to be a stay-at-home dad for his newborn daughter.

Should you have had the honor to know Mark, you would know how involved he was in the Girard Yellow Jackets sports programs. For almost 20 years, he was the varsity assistant coach for the Girard High School Girls Basketball Team under legendary head coach Larry Seneta. The team won the state title in 1998 and were runners up in 1999 and 2003. Mark was the current Director of Baseball Operations for the high school boys baseball team. He had been the head coach of 8th grade girls basketball program, assistant coach of girls softball, statistician for the varsity football and scout for the boys basketball team. Mark created and organized the Girard girls mini-league basketball program, and was a board member and coach of girls youth softball. Metz enjoyed playing slo-pitch softball and ran the West County League.

Through the years and all the trials and heartache, Mark remained dedicated as an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Here we go Brownies!

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law Kenny Bender, and sister-in-law Judi Buziewicz.

Mark will be greatly missed by the Girard community and his family, which include his wife, Debbie (Lamison) Metzler, who he married, August 19, 1989, in Girard; his daughters, Laura J. Metzler of Girard; Colleen M. Metzler of Vergennes, Vt.; and his son, Ryan A. Metzler of Girard; a sister, Diane M. Bender of Girard; a brother, Bill Metzler (Terry) of Toledo, Ohio, his beloved Aunt Joyce Shinners of Salamanca, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours and services will be held privately by the family due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mark Metzler Memorial Fund c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417 or donate online at edderfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.

To send condolences visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edder Funeral Home
309 Main Street
Girard, PA 16417
(814) 774-4306
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Dear Laura, I offer my deepest sympathy and am praying for you and your family during this time of grief. May your memories bring you comfort and peace as you celebrate a life well-lived.
Craig J Heuser
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved