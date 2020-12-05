"If you can't dazzle them with brilliance, baffle them with B.S."
Mark A. Metzler, 61, of Girard, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at UPMC Hamot following complications from surgery.
He was born October 7, 1959, in Erie, a son of the late Willard J. and Betty (Warboys) Metzler.
Mark graduated from Girard High School in 1977. Following high school, he was a supervisor for Marx Toy's at the age of 19. He later was employed at several local businesses. Mark currently was employed for the past twenty years at Datascan Technologies (JM Family) as a Field Auditor. He worked in many capacities throughout his life, but his favorite job he ever had was to be a stay-at-home dad for his newborn daughter.
Should you have had the honor to know Mark, you would know how involved he was in the Girard Yellow Jackets sports programs. For almost 20 years, he was the varsity assistant coach for the Girard High School Girls Basketball Team under legendary head coach Larry Seneta. The team won the state title in 1998 and were runners up in 1999 and 2003. Mark was the current Director of Baseball Operations for the high school boys baseball team. He had been the head coach of 8th grade girls basketball program, assistant coach of girls softball, statistician for the varsity football and scout for the boys basketball team. Mark created and organized the Girard girls mini-league basketball program, and was a board member and coach of girls youth softball. Metz enjoyed playing slo-pitch softball and ran the West County League.
Through the years and all the trials and heartache, Mark remained dedicated as an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Here we go Brownies!
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother-in-law Kenny Bender, and sister-in-law Judi Buziewicz.
Mark will be greatly missed by the Girard community and his family, which include his wife, Debbie (Lamison) Metzler, who he married, August 19, 1989, in Girard; his daughters, Laura J. Metzler of Girard; Colleen M. Metzler of Vergennes, Vt.; and his son, Ryan A. Metzler of Girard; a sister, Diane M. Bender of Girard; a brother, Bill Metzler (Terry) of Toledo, Ohio, his beloved Aunt Joyce Shinners of Salamanca, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and services will be held privately by the family due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mark Metzler Memorial Fund c/o Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main St. East, Girard, PA 16417 or donate online at edderfuneralhome.com
Burial will be in the Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
