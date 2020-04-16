|
Mark Aaron Moffett, age 69, of Erie, passed away peacefully, on April 11, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. Mark had been struggling with declining health for many years and was a resident of the Village at Luther Square Nursing Home.
Mark was born in Erie, on June 17, 1950, to the late Dean and Ella Jean Moffett.
He was a 1968 graduate of Iroquois High School and had attended Penn State.
Mark was active in theater as an actor, writer, producer and director his entire life. During the 1970s, he appeared in productions at the Erie Playhouse as well as the former Village Dinner Theater. Subsequently he moved to New York City and toured with various acting companies throughout the U.S. and Canada. In the early 1980s Mark returned to Erie and opened the Lincoln Theater on State Street. Then he moved to Knoxville, Tenn. around 1990 and opened Theatre Central where he produced and directed for 13 years before returning to Erie.
He is survived by his siblings, Christan Moffett-Lyle (Eric) of Las Vegas, Nev., Autumn Moffett of Erie, Stephen Moffett (Deborah) of Camp Hill, Pa., and Meg Moffett-Smith (Oliver) of Lawndale, Calif., as well as other extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Michael D. Moffett.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 16, 2020