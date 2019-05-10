|
|
Mark Alan Peterson, age 54, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away at his home, on Thursday, April 30, 2019. He was born in Morgantown, West Virginia, on August 25, 1964, to John and Patricia Brogden Peterson.
Mark graduated from Cathedral Preparatory School, class of 1982, before attending West Virginia University. After college, Mark began a career as a computer security engineer and advisor, working with Bank of America, and Wells Fargo. He was an active member at Saint Gabriel Catholic Church in Charlotte. Mark loved to garden, and he was an avid historian, who was a true expert in the field of technology. He loved animals, and could fix anything you put in front of him. We are all so grateful for the many years having an angel like Mark around us. He is truly loved by so many, and he will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Mark was preceded in death by his father, John Peterson.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia Brogden Peterson, brother, Matthew Peterson (Dennis Greza), and sister, Lisa Lowers (Stephen). He is further survived by his nephew and niece, Evan and Emma Lowers. Mark is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Neikia M. Morris of Charlotte, N.C.
Friends are invited to call on the family Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 10 a.m., until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at Burton Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 602 W. 10th Street (at Cherry). Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
