Mark Anthony Carney, age 55, of Erie, died after an extended illness, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on October 6, 1963, in Erie, a son of Thomas R. and Stella E. (Mussett) Carney.
Mark was a network administrator before his health declined. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.
He is survived by his mother and father; one son, Jonathan Carney; a brother, Thomas J. Carney and his wife, Maria; and a nephew, Thomas P. Carney and his wife, Elaine. In addition, he is survived by his aunts and uncles, Connie and Ron Morgan, Judy and Jim Barabas, Patty Piccola, Veronica Leach, and Bob and Kathy Burch.
Mark was preceded in death by a brother, Scott A. Carney.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at noon at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 837 Bartlett Road, Harborcreek, Pa. A Celebration of Life will be held following the Mass at the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to help cover funeral expenses.
Askins Cremation Funeral Services, 8354 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16509, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Aug. 7, 2019