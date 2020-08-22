Mark D. Alberico, age 63, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital. Born November 25, 1956, in Erie, he was a son of Marco "Mac" Alberico and the late Edith (DeLuca) Alberico.
Mark attended St James and Tech Memorial schools. He worked at General Electric and was in the apprentice program there when he began his working career. He enjoyed golfing, breakfast with Dad on Saturdays and was collector of many things.
He is survived by his father, Marco "Mac" Alberico; a sister, Phyllis (Robert) Herbstritt of McKean; a brother, Michael (Diane) Alberico of Colorado Springs; nieces and nephews, Cara Herbstritt, Stephen Herbstritt (Sarah) of McKean, Tina (Jeff) Stoecklein of Denver, and Alicia Alberico of Colorado Springs; and a great-niece, Ella. Mark will also be missed by his "family" at Stairways PCH.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th St. at Greengarden Blvd. Further visitation will be held on Monday at St. James Church, 2635 Buffalo Rd., from 10 a.m. until the time of a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NAMI of Erie County, 1611 Peach St., Suite 218, Erie, PA 16501, or to the charity of one's choice
.
