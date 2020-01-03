Home

Burton Funeral Homes and Crematory - Wintergreen
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 825-0458
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
7:00 PM
Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home
2532 Norcross Road
Erie, PA
Mark E. Lillie Obituary
Mark E. Lillie, age 65, of Erie, passed away December 18, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born in Erie, a son of the late Wayne and Betty Bowes Lillie.

Mark attended East High School, class of 1972, before beginning to work for Champion Ford, where he worked for over 30 years. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan, and loved to go to the Sunflower Club, the Zukor Club, and many others.

He is survived by his children, Thomas Lillie (Sarah) and Patricia Lillie, and their mother, Gail Acklin Lillie, by his siblings, Howard L. Lillie (Sophie), and Alice A. Rice Lillie (Keith). Mark is further survived by several nieces and nephews, several grandnieces, grandnephews, and grandkitties, and a good friend, Katy Quinn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Wayne W. Lillie.

Friends are invited to call on the family at the Burton Wintergreen Funeral Home, 2532 Norcross Road, Erie, on Saturday, January 4th, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m.

Send condolences to www.burtonfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 3, 2020
