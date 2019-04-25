Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Mark Guy Findlay


Mark Guy Findlay


1942 - 2019 Obituary
Mark Guy Findlay Obituary
Mark Guy Findlay, age 76, of Harborcreek, passed away, following an extended illness, on Monday, April 22, 2019. He was born in Meadville, on December 14, 1942, son of the late George and Mary Nageotte Findlay.

Mark Guy was a well-known radio and TV broadcaster, having worked in the business for many years. He hosted The Guy Wire morning talk show for WLKK. He also owned Car Corner at 26th and East Avenue, and then purchased Spiral Stairs of America. He retired in 2002.

Mark Guy was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved the water and enjoyed boating. He was a member of Bay Harbor East Marina.

Mark Guy is survived by his wife of 53 years, Delores Leonard Findlay; one son, Guy Kenneth Findlay; one daughter, Kellie Russo (Joe); three grandchildren, Alex Reiser, Chloe and Sophia Russo; three sisters, Doris, Jane and Margaret; three brothers, Jack, Jim and Paul; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Richard and Fr. David Findlay; and one sister, Billie.

At Mark's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. There will be no calling hours observed and burial will be private.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 25, 2019
