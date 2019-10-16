|
|
Mark Henry Wolfhope, 52, of Johnson City, Tenn., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at his home. He was born in Lakewood, Ohio on July 10, 1967, son of Janice Juniewicz Wolfhope of Solon, Ohio and the late Henry Wolfhope.
Mark served in the U.S. Navy with Company 063 from 1988 to 1992. He enjoyed fishing, skeet shooting, and target practice.
Besides his mother, survivors include his son Tyler John Wolfhope of Orlando, Fla., brothers Jeffrey Wolfhope (Tracy Halberg), and Scott Wolfhope (Carol Marchione), nieces Alexandra and Caroline, and nephews Scott Jr., Nicholas, David, and Harrison.
Friends may attend a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church, East 22nd and Reed Streets, Erie, Pa., on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. with full military honors to follow. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Church or to the . The Carl A. Slomski & Son Funeral Home Inc., 2101 Ash, is handling arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 16, 2019