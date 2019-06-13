Mark J. Hollister, 55, of Erie, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He was born January 30, 1965 in Rochester, N.Y., a son of the late Elonzo and Jean Berger Hollister.



Mark was a graduate of Greece Athena High School in Rochester, N.Y. He moved to Erie in 2001 and was employed by the Millcreek Township School District.



Mark was a loving and caring man who always knew how to make you laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching sports, cooking, and helping others. The thing he cherished the most was spending time with his better half, Ashley DiMarco. His daughter Tiffany was the love of his life. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his better half, Ashley DiMarco; daughter, Tiffany Guarino; grandchildren, who called him "Big Papa", Gavin Olan, Gia Olan, and Jaylen Givens; brothers, George and Paul Hollister; and sisters, Karen and Amy Hollister.



Friends are invited to call at the John R. Orlando Funeral Home, Inc., 2122 Raspberry Street, on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service there at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private in Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.



Mark's family would like to extend a special thank you to Dawne Pelky, Cassandra Hosack, and Southern Care Hospice for all their support.



To send condolences visit www.orlandofuneralhome.com



Published in the Erie Times-News on June 13, 2019