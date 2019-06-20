|
Mark J. McEnery, age 58, of Millcreek, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1960, in Erie, a son of the late John Harley and Margaret Schaller McEnery.
Mark was a proud legacy graduate of Cathedral Prep, class of 1979. After attending University of Hartford in Connecticut, he returned to work alongside his father at J. H. McEnery Trucking as President. He also owned Infinity Plastics before he acquired Erie Yellow Cab. He expanded the transportation services with South Shore Limousine and Metro Cab in Meadville.
Mark loved Erie and all it had to offer, but above all else he loved his family, his wife Christine and their four children. He was a proud father, attending all their school and sporting events. He was dedicated to accomplishing all that he set out to achieve and would give you the shirt off his back.
He was a member of St. Jude's Parish, the Erie Yacht Club and the former Erie Maennerchor Club.
In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by his sister, Lee McEnery; and his aunt, Rosemary Schaller.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Christine; his four children: Kelly, Ryan, Sean, and Connor McEnery; and his siblings: Kevin (Carolyne) McEnery of Darien, Conn., Karen McEnery of Erie, and Lynn (Jeffrey) Clapp of Pittsburgh. He is further survived by his in-laws, Jim and Betty Schuller; sisters-in-law, Diane (Steve) Stahon and Carol (Jeff) Bartlett; his brothers-in-law, Michael (Karen) Schuller and David (Stacey) Schuller; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to call on the family on Friday, June 21st from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at Burton Funeral Home, 602 W. 10th St. (at Cherry), and are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Jude the Apostle Church, 2801 W. 6th St., on Saturday, June 22nd at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jason Feigh presiding. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Cathedral Prep / Villa Maria Academy, 255 West 9th St., Erie, PA 16501, or to , 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.
