Mark John DePoty, age 63, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, due to complications from a stroke that he suffered in June 2019.
He was born on September 3, 1956, in Lackawanna, New York, son of the late Burton and Marjorie (Quinn) DePoty.
He attended Red Bank High School in Little Silver, New Jersey, and graduated with a degree in Business and Economics from Edinboro State College.
He loved boating and was proud to have earned his Hundred-ton Captain's license. Throughout the years, he enjoyed golfing, racquetball, and working on his gentleman's farm. He loved to travel and went all over the world. Mark was always up for an adventure.
He was co-owner of Lynne's Hallmark Store in the Millcreek Mall. He excelled at creating new businesses, including Lynn's Souvenirs, and took pride in single-handedly producing the most original postcards in Erie. He always had fun and inventive ideas and loved playing pranks and telling outlandish stories. He was the best Tournament Director of the Annual family bowling tournament.
Mark's greatest pride and joy was watching his daughter Justine grow and excel in all that she did. From coaching her little league teams, to supporting all her academic and sports endeavors, he was her greatest cheerleader. Mark's enthusiasm for life touched everyone he met. He loved to say, "be a doer, not a don't-er."
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kuno, and his daughter, Justine Kuno. He is also survived by his siblings, Jay, Gregg, and Kathleen DePoty, his goddaughter, Aubry Regan DeMarco (Jon) and dear friends, Patty and Pat Regan and their other children, Daniel, Shannon, Molly, and Aidan, who all called him "Uncle Mark the Shark." He was a good friend to many and will be deeply missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, W. 9th and Liberty. Memorial donations may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
He was born on September 3, 1956, in Lackawanna, New York, son of the late Burton and Marjorie (Quinn) DePoty.
He attended Red Bank High School in Little Silver, New Jersey, and graduated with a degree in Business and Economics from Edinboro State College.
He loved boating and was proud to have earned his Hundred-ton Captain's license. Throughout the years, he enjoyed golfing, racquetball, and working on his gentleman's farm. He loved to travel and went all over the world. Mark was always up for an adventure.
He was co-owner of Lynne's Hallmark Store in the Millcreek Mall. He excelled at creating new businesses, including Lynn's Souvenirs, and took pride in single-handedly producing the most original postcards in Erie. He always had fun and inventive ideas and loved playing pranks and telling outlandish stories. He was the best Tournament Director of the Annual family bowling tournament.
Mark's greatest pride and joy was watching his daughter Justine grow and excel in all that she did. From coaching her little league teams, to supporting all her academic and sports endeavors, he was her greatest cheerleader. Mark's enthusiasm for life touched everyone he met. He loved to say, "be a doer, not a don't-er."
He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kuno, and his daughter, Justine Kuno. He is also survived by his siblings, Jay, Gregg, and Kathleen DePoty, his goddaughter, Aubry Regan DeMarco (Jon) and dear friends, Patty and Pat Regan and their other children, Daniel, Shannon, Molly, and Aidan, who all called him "Uncle Mark the Shark." He was a good friend to many and will be deeply missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, W. 9th and Liberty. Memorial donations may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.