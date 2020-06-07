Mark John DePoty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark John DePoty, age 63, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, due to complications from a stroke that he suffered in June 2019.

He was born on September 3, 1956, in Lackawanna, New York, son of the late Burton and Marjorie (Quinn) DePoty.

He attended Red Bank High School in Little Silver, New Jersey, and graduated with a degree in Business and Economics from Edinboro State College.

He loved boating and was proud to have earned his Hundred-ton Captain's license. Throughout the years, he enjoyed golfing, racquetball, and working on his gentleman's farm. He loved to travel and went all over the world. Mark was always up for an adventure.

He was co-owner of Lynne's Hallmark Store in the Millcreek Mall. He excelled at creating new businesses, including Lynn's Souvenirs, and took pride in single-handedly producing the most original postcards in Erie. He always had fun and inventive ideas and loved playing pranks and telling outlandish stories. He was the best Tournament Director of the Annual family bowling tournament.

Mark's greatest pride and joy was watching his daughter Justine grow and excel in all that she did. From coaching her little league teams, to supporting all her academic and sports endeavors, he was her greatest cheerleader. Mark's enthusiasm for life touched everyone he met. He loved to say, "be a doer, not a don't-er."

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Kuno, and his daughter, Justine Kuno. He is also survived by his siblings, Jay, Gregg, and Kathleen DePoty, his goddaughter, Aubry Regan DeMarco (Jon) and dear friends, Patty and Pat Regan and their other children, Daniel, Shannon, Molly, and Aidan, who all called him "Uncle Mark the Shark." He was a good friend to many and will be deeply missed.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Arrangements are by the Quinn Funeral Home, W. 9th and Liberty. Memorial donations may be made to Orphan Angels Cat Sanctuary and Adoption Center, 5439 W. Lake Road, Erie, PA 16505, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 E. 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn Funeral Home
728 West 9th Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 455-2349
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved