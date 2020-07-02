Mark L. Wheeler, 94, of Girard and most recently of Conneaut, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Fairview Manor.
He was born December 20, 1925, in East Springfield, a son of the late Rev. William H. and May L. (Hall) Wheeler.
While the United States was engaged in WWII, Mark was a senior in high school. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy before graduating to assist our country in its time of need. He served aboard the U.S.S. Argentia, U.S.S. SC-708 and U.S.S. A.T.A. 186. He was awarded the WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal and the Philippine Liberation Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy he returned to the Albion area where he worked for Talon Industries, Reed Mfg, the Girard Models Works, Bucyrus-Erie and most recently True-Temper where he retired from, as a Quality Control Supervisor. He also received his high school diploma in 2002, in honor of his enlistment in the Navy just prior to graduating in 1944.
He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Girard and enjoyed all outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, woodworking and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, MaryAnn (Pavolko) Wheeler, whom he married on January 25, 1947; two sons, John J. Wheeler in 1988 and Paul D. Wheeler in 2013; a sister, Edna M. Rilling and five brothers, Paul A. Wheeler, Daniel H. Wheeler, John J. Wheeler, David W. Wheeler, and James E. Wheeler.
Mark is survived by his two daughters, Rosemary A. Kenoyer (John) of Poway, Calif. and Barbara A. Graden (Rich) of East Springfield; two sons, Mark A. Wheeler (Kathy) of Bedford, Va., and Michael W. Wheeler of West Springfield; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours and services will be held privately by the family.
Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Project 22, 4800 Linton Blvd., Suite D-503, Delray Beach, FL 33445
.