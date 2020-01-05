Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Goodman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Lee Goodman


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Lee Goodman Obituary
Mark Lee Goodman, age 60, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Erie on February 11, 1959.

Mark was a graduate of Iroquois High School. He was very gifted as an artist, specializing in landscaping and interplanetary art. Mark loved his afternoon walks with his dog, Diesel, and the neighbor's dog, Ollie. He had previously worked for Texas Instruments in Texas and Perry Ship Building in Erie.

Mark is survived by his mother, Irene Goodman Thompson; two brothers, Gary Goodman (Honey Carol) and David Goodman; two nephews, Darrin (Kelly) and Jeffrey Goodman; one niece, Miranda Ketcham (Bruce); five great nieces and nephews and aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Milton Goodman; and his stepfather, Norman Thompson.

Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. W. Owen Rhodes of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.

Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -