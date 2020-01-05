|
Mark Lee Goodman, age 60, of Erie, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, following a short battle with cancer. He was born in Erie on February 11, 1959.
Mark was a graduate of Iroquois High School. He was very gifted as an artist, specializing in landscaping and interplanetary art. Mark loved his afternoon walks with his dog, Diesel, and the neighbor's dog, Ollie. He had previously worked for Texas Instruments in Texas and Perry Ship Building in Erie.
Mark is survived by his mother, Irene Goodman Thompson; two brothers, Gary Goodman (Honey Carol) and David Goodman; two nephews, Darrin (Kelly) and Jeffrey Goodman; one niece, Miranda Ketcham (Bruce); five great nieces and nephews and aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Milton Goodman; and his stepfather, Norman Thompson.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Friday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. W. Owen Rhodes of St. Stephen's Lutheran Church.
Interment will follow at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th Street, Erie, PA 16511.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020