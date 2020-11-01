Mark lost his eight year long battle with cancer on October 26th, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on May 16th, 1965, in Edmundston, New Brunswick, Canada, and raised in southern Ontario with his father and brother.
He then left southern Ontario Canada when he was 15 years of age moving to the U.S. to live with his mother and sister, graduating from East High in Erie, Pa., then joined the Army in 1983, where he lived in many different places then left in 1986 with an honorable discharge. Soon after he attended Penn State university and became an electrical engineer. Mark worked for Ford and Visteon where he was involved in the development of air bag technology, and braking systems. He then moved to L.A. joining Rain Bird as a senior test engineer. His life led him to Bend, Oregon where he was blessed with his daughter Nora and spent his years loving and raising her while he fought his battle with cancer. Mark started Oregon Vineyard Selections, designed and installed many wine cellars in the Bend area before joining Advanced Energy. He loved skiing and mountain biking the mountains of the west coast as well as playing hockey and golfing.
He is survived by his daughter Nora, brother Chris, sister Jackie, nieces Jessica and Isabella, and nephews Jake and Luc.
Mark was always a loving and supportive brother, son, friend and father. Mark would go out of his way to help those who need their help. He was strong, courageous and loyal to those in his life. Mark has had a positive impact on all the hearts and souls that he has touched. He reminded us and all the value of family, education and the value and meaning of life and he maintained those values throughout his life. He lived with one simple philosophy and that was "live life to the fullest," which he has done. He will be greatly missed and the world lost a great person. He did make his "MARK" on us all!
Calling hours were held at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, 105 NW Irving Ave., Bend OR 97701, on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4-6 p.m.
A funeral service was held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by burial at Pilot Butte Cemetery.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.